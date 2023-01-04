Amritsar: Fire at immigration office in Ranjit Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

A major fire broke out in an office of an immigration firm in Ranjit Avenue on Tuesday evening. Goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes. People present on the spot saw flames coming out from the second floor of the building and immediately informed the police and fire department about the incident. Two vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and started effort to douse the fire.

After an hour of hard work, the flames were brought under control. But furniture and other goods were gutted. HS Dhingra, the owner of the immigration centre, demanded an investigation into the case.

Fire tenders in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Dhingra said he along with his sons runs a business in Ranjit Avenue. On Tuesday, his son and other employees left the office and went home in the evening. Around 6.30 pm, he got a call that his office was on fire and they immediately reached there. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and the police would probe. With the efforts of the fire department, the blaze was doused by 8 pm.