Fire breaks out at cloth shop in Tarn Taran

Goods worth Rs1.3 cr reduced to ashes

Picture for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 26

Fire broke out at a local cloth shop ‘Bille Di Hatti‘ situated at Guard Bazar on Friday night in which cloths and other goods-material worth Rs. 1.3 crore were gutted.

The worst aspect of the incident was this that when the fire brigade from the local Municipal Council was called on the spot there was a little water stored in the fire brigade tank for which the shop owners called the two fire- brigades from Amritsar which could control the fire with the help of the residents after five hours operation.

Basant Pal and Kewal Kumar, the brothers owner of the shop said at about 9 pm they reached home after shuttering down their shop when one of their sympathiser informed them of the smoke- smell from their shop. They immediately reached the shop and called fire brigade but that was lacking water and they called fire brigade on the spot .

The shop owner said the power short circuit is the reason behind the fire broke.

About five hours efforts of the fire brigade and the nearby residents could control the fire.—

