Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Amritsar, June 2

A major fire broke out at an electronics shop on the Chamrang road today afternoon. Eyewitnesses said the shop — Sharma Electronics — was closed today being a weekend. Passersby witnessed smoke billowing from the shop and raised an alarm. On being informed, a fire tender of the municipal corporation reached the spot and doused the flames.

As the shop was closed, nearby residents broke open its shutter after hitting it with a tractor-trailer. The batteries stored inside shop exploded and fire spread to the adjoining units. The firemen brought the flames under control within an hour after much efforts.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. Nearby residents suspected that a battery put on charge in the shop might have exploded or a short circuit could also have triggered fire.

