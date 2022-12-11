Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

A fire broke out at a house in Islamabad on Friday night. Four volunteers of the Sewa Society Fire Brigade Dhab Basti Ram, who tried to extinguish the fire, got injured after the cylinders kept in the kitchen exploded.

The fire brigade team of the Municipal Corporation also reached the spot and brought the fire under control in two-and-a-half hours. The fire brigade team entered the house by scaling the wall of the neighbouring house.

Nand Kishore, owner of the house, said he lit the lamp in the house temple like everyday and went to a nearby shop to buy some goods. The fire broke out in his absence and spread in the temple.

Volunteers of the Sewa Samti reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. Suddenly, two gas cylinders caught fire and exploded. Jasbeer Singh, a fireman at the MC, also suffered burn injuries. Parmajit, fire office, said the injured were rushed to hospital. They have burn injuries on arms and face.