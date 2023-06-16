Fire breaks out in resort

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 15

A fire broke out at a store-cum-kitchen at SG Resorts on the Majitha-Verka Bypass road this morning. The Fire Department received a call around 10.22 am in the morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which took one hour to control the flames.

Three gas cylinders stored in the kitchen blasted during the fire. The firemen safely removed some cylinders. According to information, goods worth lakhs of rupees gutted in the fire. “Ghee and other flammable items were stored there. The equipments of DJ, furniture and kitchen items kept inside the store were reduced to ashes,” said a fireman.