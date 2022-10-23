Fire Dept holds mock drill at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 22
In wake of Diwali the Municipal Fire Brigade Department conducted a fire control and rescue mock drill at the D-Block of Ranjit Avenue. On the directions of the MC Commissioner, Kumar Saurabh Raj, Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) sounded an alert of a major fire at a hotel in Ranjit Avenue and fire station officers were rushed to the spot with a fire tender and other equipment.
The firemen conducted a mock drill to rescue a person from the top floor of the hotel. A modern aerial ladder hydraulic platform machine was used to control the fire. The machine had been bought under Smart City Mission recently. Through this platform, fire incidents up to 70 meters can be easily controlled.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner said the Fire Brigade Department of the MC had sufficient machinery. Now, more machinery would be ordered to start more fire stations. He said the new machine procured was very useful to control fire and conduct rescue operations at tall buildings.
The MC released the numbers of Town Hall Fire Station 01832541111, 1832557366, Fire Officer Yashpal Puri 9780636268, Gilwali Gate Station 0183-2527000, Anil Luthra 9914715696, Beri Gate Fire Station 0183 2551699, Civil Line Fire Station 0183 2566212 and Fire Officer Virendrajit Singh at 9815138034.
