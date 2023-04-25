Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

A fire broke out in a house being used as a godown at Indira Colony on Batala Road here this morning. The house was locked and no one was inside the home at the time of the incident. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident. The goods stored in the house were reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short-circuit.

The incident took place around 7 am. Some residents, who were out for a walk, saw smoke emitting from the house. They raised the alarm and called the Fire Brigade of the MC. Soon, personnel of the MC Fire Brigade and the Sewa Society Fire Brigade reached the spot.

Local residents made efforts to save goods from burning. They also tried to douse the fire. After two hours of struggle, the firemen managed to control the flames around 9 am. The Fire Brigade personnel stated that it seemed that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit.

They said plastic net was stored in the house and that’s why the firefighters found it difficult to douse the fire. The loss of goods due to fire was yet to be estimated by the house owner.