Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Amritsar, May 14
A major mishap was averted at Government Medical College, Amritsar, after fire engulfed a hospital building near the X-Ray department.
The hospital employees claimed the fire started from an electricity transformer in the parking area behind the building. The patients admitted in different wards of the building were timely evacuated by the hospital employees and their attendants.
The fire could be controlled only after 40 minutes when the fire tenders reached the place.
The three floors of the building have been damaged. The hospital authorities stated that no one has received any injuries.
The loss to the medical equipment and building is yet to be assessed.
