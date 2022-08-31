Firefighters struggle to douse blaze at Amritsar village cold storage

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 30

Even after two days, the fire brigade department is still fighting to completely douse the fire that erupted in a cold storage at Rampura village in Manawala here.

The storage contained dry fruits, red chilli and other spices and its burning led to breathing difficulty among people in the adjoining areas, while around 250 patients were shifted from nearby Pingalwara institute to the older building near interstate bus stand or it’s another branch at Dhirekot village.

Around 20 fire tenders were still at the spot and were sprinkling water continuously as the fire is still simmering. Nevertheless, fire officials said the fire was brought under control today. The district administration also remained on toes. The Municipal Corporation authorities visited the spot and remained there till late Monday evening.

Attari AAP MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, who visited the spot, said he would submit a report to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The district administration also issued a warning and said if any resident feels burning sensation in eyes or nose they should immediately cover their eyes and nose with a wet cloth. There was a danger of leakage of ammonia gas if the fire had reached the cold storage machinery, said SDM Harpreet Singh, who along with the Air Force authorities reached the spot to oversee the situation.

The fire started in the national cold storage at Rampura village on Sunday evening. Soon after, the fire in engulfed the entire four-storeyed storage. The presence of spices made it difficult for the fire officials, while dense smoke engulfed the building due to presence of plastic and thermocol.

“Though we managed to vacate the two adjoining godowns, dense smoke and burning sensation coupled with breathing issues made it difficult for fire officials to douse the fire,” said fire officer Lovepreet Singh. He added that there was no space for the tenders to enter the building too.

The operation effectively started on Monday as fire tenders from adjoining districts, including Batala and Tarn Taran, besides Khanna Paper Mill and airport were also pressed into service.

The walls of the storage were broken to make way and sprinkle water inside the building. It was now under control though the fire tenders were still there in case it erupts again, fire officer said.

Ramdas said the cold storage building was completely damaged, while the material stashed in it got gutted.

The SDM said an alert had been sounded in the adjoining areas in case ammonia gas leakage was reported from the cold storage.

Inhabitants and patients at Pingalwara Society’s institute, which is located less than half a kilometer from the storage facility, were worst hit. Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of Pingalwara Society, said around 250 patients and inhabitants were shifted to other branches, while many spent night in the open. She accused the district administration of mismanagement, while alleging that it remained busy in Chief Minister’s visit.