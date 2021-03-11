Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighters have to visit remote Khemkaran & Sri Hargobindpur areas to tackle fire cases

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

A fire tender is stationed at the Fire Brigade station in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 21

The divisional headquarter of the Fire Department in the city attends around 700 fire calls in a year. With the four functional fire stations in the city, the firefighters have to attend fire calls from as far as 70 km from the city. There is no firefighting facility in the border area towns of Tarn Taran and Amritsar. The teams from Amritsar visit Khemkaran (65 km) and Sri Hargobindpur (70 km) to tackle fire incidents.

During paddy and wheat harvesting seasons, we get maximum fire calls from rural areas. As fire spreads rapidly in fields, it takes time to douse such fires in rural areas Lovepreet Singh, ADFO

There are 10 peripheral towns — Beas, Rayya, Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Kathunangal, Majitha, Rajasansi, Lopoke Chugawan, Ajnala and Attari — around Amritsar. There is no firefighting facility in these towns except in Jandiala and Majitha. Earlier, these two towns were lacking it, but the newly formed government provided two fire tenders for each on April 29.

Apart from Amritsar district, the staff at Amritsar also attend fire calls from Taran Tarn, Khadoor Sahib, Khemkaran, Jhabbal and Mehta. According to department officials, the number of fire calls from the peripheral towns and rural areas have increased.

Lovepreet Singh, ADFO, said, “During the paddy and wheat harvesting seasons, we get maximum fire calls from rural areas. The fire spreads rapidly in mature crops so firefighters have to make hard efforts to douse such fires in rural areas. There should be fire tenders in each town to control the fire with less damage. When our fire tenders and vehicles go out from the city we face inconvenience while attending fire calls in the city areas”.

There are some spots, where the fire department sends fire tenders daily such as the Bhagtanwala dump site. As a fire breaks out at the Bhagtanwala dumping ground daily, a fire tender remains busy there.

Helping hands

  • Though the government has been lacking in infrastructure in peripheral and rural areas, there are some religious, social and government bodies which always support the Fire Department.
  • The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sewa Society Beri Gate, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Khanna Paper Mill, Air Force station, and airport authorities send their fire tenders to help the Fire Department. In case of fire, the areas around Beas take help from the Radha Soami sect.

Firefighting jugaads

The rural panchayat and gurdwara committees have made firefighting “jugaads” to control the fire. They fit an engine with a water tanker, which throws water with pressure. However, fire officials claimed that these ‘jugaads’ cannot be an alternative to fire tenders, but are good for first aid. But firefighters should be trained to avoid getting injuries while fighting a fire.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

2
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

3
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

4
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

5
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

6
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

7
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

8
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

9
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

10
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by ~9.50, diesel by ~7

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7

Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...

‘It’s called confidence,’ EAM counters Rahul’s ‘arrogant’ Foreign Service remark

'It's called confidence,' EAM counters Rahul's 'arrogant' Foreign Service remark

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

Highway opened for traffic; construction firm booked for neg...

Centre agrees to buy moong at MSP

Centre agrees to buy moong at MSP

Cities

View All

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Prime accused in Rs 5.72 lakh bank robbery arrested in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack