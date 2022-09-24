Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

Amritsar, September 23
Two unidentified scooter-borne persons fired at a barber’s shop in Prem Nagar area in Kot Khalsa here on Friday. The shop owner, Sarvan Kumar, had a narrow escape in the incident.
Following his complaint, the police had registered a case of attempting murder and under the Arms Act against unidentified persons. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Resham Singh said the accused had been identified and further investigations were in progress to arrest them. An old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the incident.
- The complainant, Sarvan Kumar, suspected that the crime was committed at the behest of Rambo and Gola, both residents of the same area, who had killed his nephew Ravi Kumar in August 2020 during the lockdown
- He was also injured in the assault and was the prime witness in the case. He said in order to stop him from giving statement in the court, the accused fired at him
The complainant, Sarvan Kumar, suspected that the crime was committed at the behest of Rambo and Gola, both residents of the same area, who had killed his nephew Ravi Kumar in August 2020 during the lockdown. He was also injured in the assault and was the prime witness in the case. He said in order to stop him from giving statement in the court, the accused fired at him.
On August 31, 2020, Ravi along with his paternal uncle Sarwan Kumar had gone to attend a birthday party when a dispute occurred. Dayal Chand, father of the deceased Ravi Kumar, told the police that when they did not return home, they started searching for them.
They looked for him in Bhootanpura locality from where they were informed that they had gone towards the Shivpuri side. He said when they reached there they saw the accused — Rambo, Gola and their unidentified accomplices — stabbing Ravi with sharp-edged weapons.
They also attacked and injured Sarwan Kumar who was trying to intervene and save Ravi who later died on way to hospital. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Gate Hakima police station at that time.
