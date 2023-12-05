Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

Some unknown persons fired at BJP’s Verka zone president Gurmukh Singh Bal when he was returning home in his car. Two bullets hit his vehicle. He had a narrow escape in the incident. Bal lodged a complaint with the police, which started investigation after registering an FIR.

Bal told the police that yesterday after celebrating the party’s victory in three states, his supporters were coming to take him in his car bearing registration No. PB-08-DS-1588. Bal said his driver Johny was driving the car. Bal said that when they reached near Vallah bridge, two Bolero-borne persons stopped his car. Alighting from their car, they fired couple of gunshots at his car and fled from the spot. He said a bullet hit a tyre and another at the car door. Bal said he had been receiving threats in the past and had informed the police about this.

Senior BJP leaders have condemned the incident. They alleged that the law and order situation had turned grim during the AAP government rule in the state.

Jagmohan Singh Raju, Punjab BJP general secretary, said the police was busy in safeguarding AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his leaders and relatives while the law and order had totally collapsed in Punjab. The criminals had become fearless.

“The AAP was totally ignored and rejected by people in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” said Raju. He said if the police failed to identify and arrest the suspects, they would launch a protest against government.

SHO Mohit Kumar said investigation was under progress to identify the suspects and motive behind the assault.

