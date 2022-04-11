Firing creates panic in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 10

A verbal duel between villagers while playing led to a violent clash at Kang village here on Saturday. The incident led to panic. There was an indiscriminate firing and the victims managed to escape. However, no report of loss of life or injury was reported.

Seven villagers were booked under the Arms Act by Goindwal Sahib police. The police said there was a verbal duel between one Dilraj Singh and Simranjit Singh and after the game ended all went back to their homes. Village elders called both sides for a compromise on Saturday but the accused opened indiscriminate firing. —