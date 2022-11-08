Firing in marriage resort: NRI family expresses anguish

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

Three days after a number of armed persons led by a liquor contractor opened firing at a marriage resort, an NRI family on Monday expressed their anguish and disappointment over the functioning of the police.

The incident not only left them traumatised, but the police were also targeting their relatives who helped them at that time. They alleged their relatives were being warned by the accused of dire consequences if they did not take back their complaint.

Following the incident, the police registered a case of rash or negligent act endangering human life or the personal safety of others (336 IPC) and under the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

Expressing disappointment, Jaskiran Sandhu, a US citizen, said there was a complete jungle raj here and I will make sure none of my kids return to Punjab. She said the police were working in collusion with the prime suspect who was behind the firing and hooliganism at the marriage resort. She said there was a reception function of her son and the incident ruined it.

“My kids are still in shock while the police were harassing my relatives who saved us from the goons who barged into our programme at the behest of the liquor contractor just because we procured liquor from some other area,” she said.

Kanwardeep Singh, a Canada-based NRI, said their relatives from the US, England and Canada came to attend the marriage here.

“We are disappointed at the attitude of the police that was working at the behest of the accused who is an influential liquor contractor having strong political links in the government,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said investigation was in progress and we have arrested several persons in this regard.