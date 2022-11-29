Firing in reception case: SAD extends support to NRI family

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

SAD leader Talbir Gill on Monday said the party would support the NRI family that was facing cross FIR in the incident in which armed goons of a liquor contractor had barged into a marriage resort and indulged in indiscriminate firing earlier this month.

The incident had left the NRI family anguished that held a press conference and condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the current dispensation led by Bhagwant Singh Mann. The incident received widespread flak by members of the NRI community as well as opposition parties.

The family had expressed their resentment while raising a question mark over the functioning of the police. They alleged the police were working under the influence of a liquor contractor. They were also peeved over the registration of cross FIR against their guests who were also booked in the case. They said their guests had fired in self-defence after the musclemen of the liquor contractor opened indiscriminate firing during the reception of their son.

Following this, the police conducted raids and nabbed around 15 persons, besides booking close kin of the liquor contractor in the case.

Talbir Gill said the party had supported the NRI family and would extend every possible help to them. “Whether they wanted to hold an agitation in protest against police inaction or whatever they want, we would extend our support,” he said.