Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

Three days after Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the NRI family in the firing case, the police have nominated three more persons, including son of liquor contractor Pappu Jantipuria, whose musclemen allegedly barged into a programme of the family and indulged in indiscriminate firing.

Those booked were identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Deepu, Ravi and Simran. The police had already nabbed around 15 persons in the case, while further investigation is on. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana was entrusted with the probe.

Dhaliwal had assured the NRI family of all support and safety. He said nobody was above law and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands. While meeting the family on November 12, he said if any liquor contractor had a tip-off of illegal liquor distribution, they should take Excise Department officials with them for a raid and not take any step on their own.

The incident had led to anger among the NRI community, which had condemned the incident and the state government. NRIs had supported the AAP during Assembly polls. The incident left a bad taste among them and the family had appealed to NRIs not to send their wards in Punjab where law and order is dismal.