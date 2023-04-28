Firing in Tarn Taran village, 18 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 27

An argument between two groups of students taking IELTS coaching at a centre took an unexpected turn when one of the groups opened firing on the other at Jeobal village here on Tuesday. However, no casualty was reported. Eve teasing is said to be the reason behind the incident.

ASI Baljinder Singh, posted at the Sadar police (Tarn Taran), said a few days ago a verbal duel took place between Sukhmanpreet Singh of Bakipura and Ramandeep Singh of Tarn Taran near the IELTS centre over eve teasing.

Sukhmanpreet Singh brought it to the notice of his uncle Rachhpal Singh of Jeobal. Meanwhile, Ramandeep Singh contacted Navraj Singh of the same village to resolve the matter.

Navraj Singh contacted Rachhpal Singh on his mobile phone and asked to meet him at the village. Some armed persons appeared on the spot in vehicles who fired at Rachhpal Singh, but he managed to escape by hiding himself in a nearby house. ASI Baljinder Singh said three of the accused — Navraj Singh of Jeobal and Rustam Singh and Ramandeep Singh, both of Tarn Taran — had been identified while their 15 associates were yet to be identified. The ASI said the accused had been booked under Sections 307, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act by the Sadar police.