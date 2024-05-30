Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 29

A day after firing at Congress leader Vaneet Mahajan and his wife in broad daylight, the police were still clueless about the perpetrators behind incident.

Though the police authorities said that they had some clues in the case, it was yet to identify the suspects who came on a scooter without a registration number plate.

Senior Congress leaders had condemned the attack and blamed the current dispensation for deteriorating law and order problem.

Mahajan was returning home from his hotel after performing daily puja at around 7am when the incident took place. Senior police officials along with CIA and Forensic teams had reached to the spot for investigations.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) said the police have got some clues in the case but the accused was yet to be identified and arrested.

He said the motive behind the incident would be ascertained only after the arrest of the suspect.

This was fourth attack on Vaneet Mahajan. Earlier, he faced murderous attack several years back when he had filed a case against former Punjab Minister Anil Joshi in alleged dual vote case. The matter was in the Supreme Court. Mahajan said he has been getting threatening calls and he had informed the police about it.

He said on April 27, he demanded registration of FIR against some cops on the basis of a speech of an MLA who had alleged that the drug abuse was rampant in the Civil Lines area under these cops who were sheltered a political leader. He said that on May 30 his security was pruned.

Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MLAs Raj Kumar Verka and Sunil Datti have condemned the attack and urged the police authorities for restoring his security.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress