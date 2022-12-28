Firing on Queens Road in Amritsar, 3 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

The city police arrested three persons in connection with a firing incident outside a hotel on Queens Road on December 8. A person identified as Lovepreet Singh was injured in the firing. He had come to drop some tourists from Airport when the incident took place.

Those arrested were identified as Harbhajan Singh, alias Sabi, of Bank Avenue on Ram Tirath Road, Gurjant Singh of Sur Singh village in Jhabal and Gurbhinder Singh of Pahuwind village of Tarn Taran. The have recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said Harbhajan was arrested on Sunday and the police recovered a .32 bore pistol used in the crime. He said investigations revealed that he had taken the weapon from Gurjant Singh. Accordingly, Gurjant was arrested in the case. His interrogation revealed that he had borrowed the weapon from his relative Gurbhinder Singh and that it was a licensed pistol. He was also arrested in the case.

Khosa said that Harbhajan Singh had a murder bid case registered against him by the Dera Baba Nanak police in January this year.

Lovepreet had sustained bullet injuries on his head and leg. He said he worked as a taxi driver with Maan travels. He said he wen to Queens Road for dropping tourists in a mini-bus. He said while reversing his vehicle, the vehicle came in contact with power cables. The onlookers called him to stop the vehicle. He said when he came out of the vehicle, four unknown persons came from inside a hotel located on the road and started thrashing him with a baseball. They were armed with pistol and also fired around seven gun shots at him.