Firing outside house, 4 booked

Amritsar: Panic gripped Kartar Nagar area falling under the Chheharta police station here when four unknown persons started firing outside the residence of one Harpal Singh. The complainant said he along with his family was present at home around 10.30pm when he heard the sound of gunshots in the street. He said he came out and found four persons firing in the air. They later fled away on their bikes while the police have registered a case in this connection. TNS
One nabbed with pistol, cartridges
Amritsar: The Khilchian police have arrested Inderjit Singh of Timmowal village and recovered a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him and further probe was on to ascertain its source, said the police. TNS
Cellphone seized from central jail
Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail staff confiscated a mobile phone and 2-gm narcotic powder from the possession of a jail inmate, identified as Vijay Kumar, of Guru Nanak Pura. The police have registered a case in this regard. TNS
Nakodar man dies in accident
Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have booked an unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence. Santokh Ram, a resident of Shidham Station Wale, filed a complaint with the police that his nephew Dirj Sidhu went to Nakodar to on the morning of June 2 when an unidentified truck hit his motorcycle. The police said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC had been registered. OC
Drug peddler arrested
Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 110 tablets were recovered from the suspect, identified as Gurdeep Singh. The police said a case under Section 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect.
