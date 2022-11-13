First FIR over farm fire registered in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 12

The first criminal case over farm fire was registered in Tarn Taran district on Friday. Dr Surinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), however maintained more than 3,000 incidents of farm fire had been reported in the district till November 11.

The CAO said the figure of over 3,000 was much less than last year when it stood at 4,117 for the same period.

A criminal case against farm fire had been registered against one Dilbag Singh alias Baga Fauji of Sarhali village.

The case had been registered on the complaint of a woman farmer Dharamjit Kaur of the same village.

Dharamjit Kaur in her complaint to the police alleged that the paddy straw set on fire by the accused Dilbag Singh entered her sugarcane field which damaged her crop badly .

However, the CAO said that not even a single case of farm fire had been reported in the district till Saturday but he was ignorant of the criminal case registered against Dilbag Singh.

In a tour of Rasulpur, Kaler, Banwalipur, Sheron, Dugalwala, Aladinpur and other villages, stubble-burning was seen but the administration seemed to be indifferent.

