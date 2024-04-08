First issue of ‘Surat’ magazine released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

Punjabi Akademi, Amritsar, released the first issue of ‘Surat’ magazine in a function at Punjab Natshala here today. The function was attended by eminent Punjabi poet Surjeet Patar and writer Gurbachan, Amarjit Grewal, Mahal Singh and Gurmukh Singh. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Atam Singh Randhawa who pointed out the objective of formation of Punjabi Akademi and mentioned its future plans. He stated that the objective of the organisation is to communicate love, courage and spirit from Punjab’s original philosophy of life by identifying the universally accepted path. Speaking on the occasion, Surjit Patar said the formation of Punjabi Akademi, Amritsar, and the start of ‘Surat’ magazine was a good sign for lovers of Punjabi literature.

Author Amarjit Singh Grewal said the magazine will contribute in the creation of a new Punjab and countering negativity in society. At this time, there is a need to revive cultural consciousness, which has been identified by ‘Surat’.

Eminent writer Gurbachan said today there is a need to make the locality universal, thereby underlining need for the creation of high quality literature. Dr Gurmukh Singh said one should be aware of one’s heritage. “We should give our children exposure to Punjabi language and literature, but our children feel proud of speaking English which is not good,” he said.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Swaranjit Savi, Kewal Dhaliwal, Joginder Kairon, Haribhajan Singh Bhatia, Sukhbir Kaur Mahal, Ajaj Hundal, Nirmal Arpan, Paramjit Misha, Deep Jagdeep Singh, Satnam Singh, Daljit Singh, Pargat Singh Brar, Harjit Singh, Amardeep Singh Ball, Kulbir Singh Brar, Harinder Kaur Sohal, Arvinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Megha Salwan, Baba Amar Singh Baljit Singh and members of Punjabi Akademi, Amritsar.

