First nodal centre for labs in state

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) successfully established the Nodal Centre of Virtual Labs in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee under the Ministry of Education, under the National Mission of Education Scheme through ICT. Director Dr Manju Bala officially inaugurated the Nodal Centre of Virtual Labs and said that this would definitely help students learn complex concepts in an easier way. She said that under the collaboration with the IIT-Roorkee, students of the college will be a part of the internship facility provided by IIT-Roorkee during which the students will be trained to develop the virtual labs. She said this collaboration will also enhance the placement scenario of the institute. She said the Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology will soon be declared a Regional Nodal Centre for Virtual Labs which will be the first of its kind in the state of Punjab. A two-day workshop for faculty and students on how to use and perform Virtual Lab Experiments was also held. Resource-persons of the workshop were Dr Amit Kumar Sharma and Jasbir Singh (Project Associated, IIT Roorkee).

Students represent city in tourney

The students of Senior Study II performed well in the SRFI Squash Xtreme Tournament - 2023 in the Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi. They interacted with international PSA players from Ukraine, Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong (China). The children interacted with Bhuvneshwari Kumari, a former women's squash champion from India. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. She is also a record-holder of the Guinness Book of World Records by being a national champion 16 times in a row. Dhruv Dhawan, a coach of the Junior Indian Squash Team organised the event. He motivated and encouraged the students who participated from various states. Tanvi Khanna, India Rank 2, was happy to meet The Senior Study Team and promised to visit Amritsar to meet the students. Gursimar Singh, Men's Delhi State Team, congratulated Dr Shravan Mehra for introducing Squash to Amritsar and forming the team for the junior championship. "These students have been training for two years and have a good control over the game. It's important to pick up any sport to have discipline in life," said Amaninder Singh Walia, who is a passionate Squash Player and has been coaching these students to perform well in the tournament.

SRA celebrates Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with great devotion on the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar on April 6. The students of classes IV and V, draping orange dupattas and with Hanuman Chalisas in their hands, chanted the verses for Hanuman. The president of the school, Balbir Bajaj, extended his greetings to the staff and the students on this holy occasion. In his message, he said Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance and selfless devotion. May Lord Hanuman give every soul his strength, bless all with his perseverance and grant the art of devotion as he had for Lord Rama.

Football League at Global Group

'Global Football League Season-I 2023' started with the inauguration of the tournament by Vice-Chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi today. A total of seven teams from different departments participated in the league. A large number of students, faculty and members of the staff were present at the time of inauguration to witness and applaud their respective departmental teams. The players displayed power, stamina, strength, speed and the art of dribbling the ball. The inaugural match played between the teams of B.Tech. CSE/IT/ECE and Polytechnic Diploma was dominated by the Polytechnic Diploma team, which defeated the opponent B.Tech. CSE/IT/ECE by 4-1 goals in a one-sided affair. The team of B.Tech. Civil captured the Global Football League Season-I 2023 by defeating the Department of Management by 4 goals to 3 in the tie breaker played after both the teams failed to score any goal in the prescribed time.

DAV School celebrates Foundation Day

To commemorate the Foundation Day of D A V Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar a Havan was organized to invoke the blessings of the Almighty. Since its inception in the year 1982, the school they celebrated Founder's Day with the students of BBK DAV Public School and distributed books and stationery in the Book Langar.