First Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib celebrated

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

The first Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour here on Saturday.

A large number of devotees, many of whom had come from far-off areas, paid their obeisance at Darbar Sahib (Tarn Taran). Bhai Dharwinder Singh, manager, Darbar Sahib, said the bhog of Sri Akhand Path was performed at Darbar Sahib and Kirtani Jathas performed kirtan.

Guru Granth Sahib was carried in a golden palanquin during the Parikarma of Darbar Sahib. A nagar kirtan procession was taken out around the holy sarovar near Darbar Sahib.

The Parkash Purb was celebrated at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Gurdwara Baoli Sahib Sri Goindwal Sahib, Chohla Sahib, Rattoke and at other historic and religious places.

Langar was distributed among the devotees round the clock.

