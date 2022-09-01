 First responder programme held : The Tribune India

First responder programme held

First responder programme held

Students during a first responder programme organised at a government school, Dhupsari, Batala. Tribune photo

Amritsar: 108 ambulance services on Wednesday organised a first responder programme (FRP) at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhupsari, Batala. The programme was specially organised to make students aware about effective first-aid and its importance whenever an emergency occurs. The programme was organised in the presence of cluster manager Gagandeep Singh and FRP trainer Jaswinder Singh, who gave a clear understanding on how first-aid in emergency situations like heart attack, bleeding, fracture, snakebite, fainting, choking and hypoglycemia must be given to the patients. A practical demonstration was also shown to the school students for better understanding, wherein the team showed how emergency cases are taken care of. Over 50 students attended the training programme.

GNDU declares results

The results of Bachelor of Vocation (Modern Office Practice), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Fashion Technology), Semester IV, MA (Economics), Semester IV, BA, BEd (four-year integrated course Semester VI & VIII, BA (Honours), Semester IV, BA LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester II, BCom, Semester IV, BA (women empowerment), Semester II and VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Animation), Semester VI of May 2022 session have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on the university website.

Ashok Vatika wins prizes in sports

Ashok Vatika Public School got the first prize in the sports tournament held at Saint Soldier Convent School, Jandiala, paving the way towards district-level championship tournaments. There were different matches contested for girls U-17 and U- 19 categories. Principal Anchal Mahajan congratulated sports coaches Kunal and Raminder Kaur and elevated the morale of the pupils on securing such a great accomplishment by her inspirational words.

GNDU among top varsities of world: WURI

World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) evaluates a university’s real contributions to its research and education programmes. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has been selected as one of the most innovative universities among the WURI ranking, 2022. It has been among the world’s universities with real impact having focus on new concepts such as innovativeness, entrepreneurship, social responsibility, openness, crisis management and fourth industrial revolution. It is also ranked 51-100 among the world’s universities with Real Impact in Ethical Values in 2022. The key innovation initiatives submitted for WURI included society-oriented academics, innovation research carried in the department and centres established under RUSA 2.0, zero waste campus solutions, green campus initiatives, water treatment and harvesting, biogas, vermicomposting, adopting colleges in remote and rural areas and adoption of villages for development. The university’s proactive role in attaining the sustainable development goals, practicing resource conservation to improve the health of the community, skill generation and upscaling the local manpower and guiding the society for better environs were some of the highlights acknowledged in WURI.

Merit in MSc Chemistry exam

Students of DAV College, Amritsar, have earned merit positions in MSc Chemistry (Semester II) examination conducted by the GNDU. The meritorious students, who topped the examination, were felicitated on reaching the college. Paras Mahendru of the college has secured the second position with 802 marks out of 900 and Sabha has secured the fifth position with 785 marks out of 900. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar honoured the students by presenting them flowers. Dr Anita Mahajan, Head of the Chemistry Department, congratulated the students and wished them a bright future.

Stalwarts School bags first prize

Sahodaya School Complex organised Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav competition at SL Bhavan’s on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. The theme of the competition was on the journey and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi. It was an inter-school competition where 12 schools participated and the students of Stalwarts World School with immense enthusiasm depicted the play and they bagged first prize. tns

Students of Stalwarts World School who won the first prize.

