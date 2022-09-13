Five arrested for plotting robbery at petrol station

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

The Kapurthala police today arrested five persons with arms, ammunition and vehicles while plotting to loot a petrol station on the Subhanpur road near Kapurthala. Two pistols, a revolver and a vehicle were seized from the five people.

Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said working on a tip-off, the police arrested the five persons from the Kanjli Forest, where they were hatching a plan to commit the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh, alias Manni, Ravipal Singh, alias Ravi, Karan Lahori, Sameer, alias Sheru, residents of Mushakved and Sandeep Singh, alias Sabhi, a resident of Dheerpur village under the Kartarpur police station. They were planning to loot a petrol pump.