Five arreted, heroin seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have arrested five persons for allegedly possessing 40-gm heroin in two separate cases. The accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act. TNS

8 mobile phones seized in jail

Amritsar: During a surprise checking in the Amritsar Central Jail, the authorities confiscated eight phones from the jail complex. Five mobile phones were found abandoned and three were recovered from jail inmates. Five separate cases were registered. Investigations are under way in this regard. TNS

One nabbed with 273-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: The Tarn Taran police arrested one person with 273-gm heroin from Pakhoke village. The suspect had been booked under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Tyres worth Rs 3.4 lakh stolen

Amritsar: Miscreants stole tyres worth Rs 3.4 lakh from a shop located in Jandiala Guru on the intervening night of December 16-17. The police have registered a case.