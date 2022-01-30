Five booked for assault, opening fire in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

A minor car-bike accident turned ugly when armed persons barged into a house and thrashed the family of the complainant besides opening fire at them in Talwandi Nahar village.

Though the incident occurred around two weeks ago, a case was registered yesterday after the medical reports of the victims.

Those booked were identified as Rajinder Singh, Karan Singh, Vinay Partap Singh, Rustam Singh and Ravi Singh, all residents of Talwandi Nahar village.

Sahib Singh, the complainant, told the police that on January 14 his nephew Manohar Singh came and told that he, along with his sister-in-law Harpreet Kaur, had gone to Fatehgarh Churian for taking medicine.

He said while they were return, their bike hit a standing car. Vinay Partap Singh, owner of the car, along with several other persons were allegedly consuming liquor at a tavern. On seeing this, they came out and started abusing and arguing with them. He said later when they were returning, the accused stopped them near the Talwandi Nahar railway crossing and thrashed them. Manohar told that they somehow returned home while escaping from the accused.

Sahib said he, along with his brother Dalbir Singh and Gurmej Singh, went to the house of Vinay Partap who along with other accomplices started pelting bricks and stones. He said they narrowly escaped and returned home. He said after some time, the accused Rajinder and other accused barged into their house and thrashed the family members. He said Rajinder fired three gunshots following which the people started gathering and the accused fled away.

He said the police had earlier registered the complaint in the daily diary report and now an FIR has been registered against the accused. The police authorities said investigations were under progress and suspects would be arrested soon.