Five booked for cross-border arms smuggling

Amritsar, June 7
The Gharinda police have booked five persons for alleged cross-border weapon smuggling. The suspects used to sell smuggled arms in different parts of the border belt. According to the police they were yet to be arrested. Raids were on to nab them.
Those booked were identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Mode border village, Manak Verma, a resident of Tarn Taran, Samandeep, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Bahadar Singh, a resident of Gujjarpura locality and Sikander Singh.
A case under the Arms Act was registered against them at the Gharinda police station in this connection.
