Five booked for detaining, bid to extort money from scrap dealer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 7

The Sadar police have booked five persons, including three women, on charges of fraud and extortion after they illegally detained a scrap dealer and tried to extort money from him.

The incident came to light when the suspects accompanied the victim to his shop near Gopal Mandir on the Majitha road for taking money. On reaching his shop, the victim raised an alarm following which shopkeepers started gathering and the suspects fled from the spot.

Among those booked include Sonu Suniara and Naresh Khosla of Sandhu Colony in the Mohkampura area. A case under Sections 420, 384, 342 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspects and raids were on to nab them.

The complainant, Raj Kumar, told the police that some unknown woman called on his cellphone and asked him to come to her house as she wanted to sell scrap material.

Raj said he went to her house in the Bank of India Wali Gali on the Batala road. The woman took her to upper floor of the house and started removing his clothes. The complainant said as he was resisting an unknown woman arrived there and told that it was her house. He said a man identified as Sonu Suniara and another woman also came to the house and started making his video. They demanded money from him. He said in the meantime, Naresh Khosla also came there and said it was his house.

The complainant alleged that all the suspects demanded money from him and threatened to upload the video on social media if he failed to pay them.

Raj told the suspects that he had money at his shop. He said the suspects kept his scooter at the house and took him to his shop in their car. He said the suspects parked their car near Gopal Mandir and followed him to the shop. Raj said when he raised an alarm, several shopkeepers came to him and the suspects fled in their car.

Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar said further investigation was under progress and efforts were on to nab the suspects after registering an FIR.