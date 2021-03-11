Five booked for killing man in Amritsar's Sarangra village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

A youth, identified as Sandeep Singh (30), was shot dead by five armed persons over a minor dispute at Sarangra village falling under the Lopoke police station here on late Wednesday evening.

Variyam Singh, brother of the victim, said they were standing near their tubewell when the accused attacked them leaving his brother critically injured. He also suffered injury received due to being attacked with sharp-edged weapon.

Those booked included Bikramjit Singh, his two brothers Chamandeep Singh and Navdeep Singh of Manjh village, and Gurlal Singh and Partap Singh of Sarangra village. No arrest has been made till now.

Variyam told the police that he along with his brother Sandeep Singh had gone to fields for work. He said they were standing near the tubewell when the accused armed with pistols, sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats reached the spot. They shouted ‘teach them a lesson’ for quarrelling with them.

He said Chamandeep attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon while Bikramjit shot his brother Sandeep Singh. He suffered gunshot injury on his private parts and fell on the ground. As he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. He said Sandeep was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Lopoke from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where he was declared dead.

Mantej Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the SHO, Lopoke police station, said a case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects. Raids were on to nab them, he said.