Five booked for misbehaving with flight passengers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

Five persons from Gujarat have been booked for misbehaving with a co-passenger while on a flight en route from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on January 15.

The accused have been identified as Lakhaman Bhai Bhatia of Koandh, Damodar of Wadhwan city, Partap Singh of TA Dhrangdhra Khambhda, Padhiyar Raviraj and Parmar Karan of Surendra Nagar. The complainant, Amitpal Singh, has alleged that on January 15, on his flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad, the five co-passengers misbehaved with other passengers.