Five booked for misbehaving with flight passengers

Amritsar, January 18
Five persons from Gujarat have been booked for misbehaving with a co-passenger while on a flight en route from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on January 15.
The accused have been identified as Lakhaman Bhai Bhatia of Koandh, Damodar of Wadhwan city, Partap Singh of TA Dhrangdhra Khambhda, Padhiyar Raviraj and Parmar Karan of Surendra Nagar. The complainant, Amitpal Singh, has alleged that on January 15, on his flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad, the five co-passengers misbehaved with other passengers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states
'When will we get Rs 1,500', village women ask Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 24 km in Indora constituency