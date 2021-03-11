Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

A land dispute turned ugly when a group of persons opened fire on two men in Rajasansi area here a week ago.

However, a complaint was lodged with the police only on Sunday when efforts to reach a compromise ended in vain.

Rajasansi police booked five persons on the charge of attempt to murder, but no arrest has been made till now. Among those booked were identified as Kanwaljit Singh and Prithipal Singh, both residents of Tola Nangal village, and their three unidentified accomplices.

Jasbir Singh, complainant and resident of Tola Nangal village, said he and Prithipal Singh jointly owned around 18 kanals of agricultural land in Rajasansi area. He said without taking him into confidence, Prithipal Singh sold his share of land to Balwinder Singh and Gurdev Singh of Chogwan Road near Ajnala Cantonment area.

Jasbir Singh said on May 29, Balwinder and Gurdev Singh were unloading bricks for constructing boundary walls. He said he and his brother Lakhwinder Singh also reached there and asked them to get the land demarcation done before constructing the boundary wall.

He said as they were returning home after this, Prithipal Singh and his accomplices, including Kanwaljit Singh, came there on a car and challenged them. He alleged before they could understand, Kanwaljit opened fire on them. He said they hid behind bricks and saved themselves. They raised an alarm following which they fled the spot.

He said people in the village tried to strike a compromise, but failed.

Now, a case under Sections 307, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects.

