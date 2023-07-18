Five booked for murder, destruction of evidence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

The Ramdass police have booked five persons on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence in connection with murder of a man identified as Sukhwinder Singh (31), a resident of Ram Diwali Hindua village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kathunangal police station here.

The murder was committed on the intervening night of June 18-19 and came to light when Paramjit Kaur, sister of the deceased, lodged a complaint with the Amritsar (Rural) police.

The police have arrested two suspects while raids are on to nab their remaining three accomplices. Those booked were identified as Sardara Singh, his two sons Sarabjit Singh and Manpreet Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur of Ghumrai village and Harpinder Singh of Ram Diwali Hindua village.

Harpinder Singh, brother of deceased, and Sardara Singh, Harpinder’s father-in-law, were arrested and raids were on to nab the remaining suspects.

A case under Sections 302, 201, 120-B and 149 of the IPC was registered against suspects. Arjun Kumar, SHO, Ramdas police station, said following complaint by Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Kale Ghanupur, the police started investigation into mysterious death of Sukhwinder.

During probe, it was found that deceased Sukhwinder had developed illicit relations with his sister-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur (Harpinder’s wife). He said on the intervening night of June 18-19, the suspects called Sukhwinder to Ghumrai village where they strangled him to death and later hanged his body with the ceiling of the house.

Later, they called Harpinder and told him that Sukhwinder had ended his life by hanging himself. Harpinder brought body of the deceased to their native village and cremated him without informing the police under the pressure of his in-laws.

