Five cellphones seized in jail

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated five mobile phones and booked two prisoners. Those booked were identified as Kaka and Balwinder Singh. Subheg Singh, Assistant Superintendent Jail, said the jail staff confiscated one mobile each from the duo. Three cellphones were found abandoned. TNS
Man held with illegal weapon
Amritsar: Anti-gangster staff has confiscated an illegal weapon from a youth identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Vishal, a resident of Bohru village. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Gate Hakima police station against him and investigation was being carried out. The police said his forward and backward links were being looked into. TNS
One arrested with 3-kg opium
Tarn Taran: The Sarhali police arrested one person with 3-kg opium on Saturday from Sarhali Khurd village. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said a police party led by SHO Sukhbir Singh was on a patrol when it came across a motorcycle-borne person. Upon his checking three-kg heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. Meanwhile, the Sarai Amanat Khan police arrested two persons with 115-gm heroin. The suspects have been identified as Rajinder Singh Monu of Gandiwind and Avtar Singh of Naushera Dhalla. Their accomplice — Sukhbir Singh — has also been booked by the police.
