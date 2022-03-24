Five GNDU students stabbed for saving girl from molester

Amritsar, March 23
In a shocking incident, an unidentified youth stabbed and injured five students at Guru Nanak Dev University as they stopped him from molesting a girl student. The girl was returning to her hostel when the incident occurred.
All students have been admitted to Amandeep Hospital and are said to be in a serious condition. A search operation was also conducted in GNDU to find the attacker.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night near the hostel on the back side of the Law Department of GNDU. A girl student, who was returning to her hostel, was suddenly attacked and molested by an unidentified youth until a group of students nearby came to her rescue. During the altercation, they were attacked by the youth with a knife and managed to escape.
Of the students who were attacked, three sustained serious injuries, but all are stated to be stable. The police were informed about the incident after which a search operation was also conducted to find the attacker.
The cantonment police have registered an FIR against the unidentified person, informed SHO Jasbir Singh. There was no CCTV camera at the spot and during the search conducted after the incident, all exit gates were also checked, but there is no information about anyone leaving. Meanwhile, the university administration told the police that the youth was an outsider.
Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Student Welfare, while commenting on the incident said, “The university team has been keeping a track of the health condition of the injured students. The security has been tightened and whatever that needs to be done in this matter, will be done.”
Students protest, seek arrest of culprit
After the incident, students of GNDU also protested on Wednesday. The students have raised the demand that strict action should be taken. Demand has been raised to arrest the culprit and tighten security inside the campus.
