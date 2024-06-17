Five held with 420 gm heroin

Amritsar, June 16
The police have arrested five persons in separate incidents and recovered a total of 420 grams of heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Singh of Makhi village in Tarn Taran, Jashandeep Singh of Anngarh, Ravi, aka Ninja, of Navi Abadi, Gursewak Singh, alias Sewak, of Kale Ghanupur and Sukhraj Singh of Verka.
According to the police, 150 grams of heroin was recovered from Sandeep and 50 grams from Jashandeep. Similarly, Ravi, Gursewak and Sukhraj were held with 100 grams, 100 grams and 20 grams of heroin, respectively. The police also confiscated an electronic weighing scale and recovered Rs 2,630 drug money from Gursewak Singh. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the five suspects. They were brought on police remand for further interrogation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP