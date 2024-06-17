Five held with 420 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

The police have arrested five persons in separate incidents and recovered a total of 420 grams of heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Singh of Makhi village in Tarn Taran, Jashandeep Singh of Anngarh, Ravi, aka Ninja, of Navi Abadi, Gursewak Singh, alias Sewak, of Kale Ghanupur and Sukhraj Singh of Verka.

According to the police, 150 grams of heroin was recovered from Sandeep and 50 grams from Jashandeep. Similarly, Ravi, Gursewak and Sukhraj were held with 100 grams, 100 grams and 20 grams of heroin, respectively. The police also confiscated an electronic weighing scale and recovered Rs 2,630 drug money from Gursewak Singh. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the five suspects. They were brought on police remand for further interrogation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran