Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

During a scuffle between two groups over repair work on a common path in border area Bhaini Massa Singh village on Tuesday, people of one faction opened fire on the other leave five injured. Thirty-five persons were booked by the Khalra police in this connection.

Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Manoj Kumar said the common path was repaired on Tuesday evening by Kulwinder Singh. Saraj Singh and his associates objected over carrying out repairs on the path by Kulwinder.

In a fit of rage Saraj Singh, his son Harwinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Jagjit Singh Soni, Amritpal Singh, Yadwinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Baba and 25 others entered dairy of Kulwinder Singh and opened fire at him and others present at the spot. Kulwinder Singh, Gurpartap Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Sukhwant Singh were injured in the firing. They were admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind for treatment. As condition Kulwinder and Gurpartap Singh was serious, they were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

Inspector Manoj Kumar said five of the suspects, including Saraj, his son Harwinder, Jagjit Sigh Soni and others, had been arrested. He said raids were on to arrest the remaining suspects. He said a case under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects in this connection.

