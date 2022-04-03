Five injured in road accident in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2



Five persons were injured in a mishap when a truck rammed into a car on the airport road here on Saturday morning. The incident occurred near the LD Garden wedding resort. As per the police, the incident occurred when the occupants of the car stopped by the roadside. They were going to Ajnala. The police said the speeding truck that was coming from the rear side hit the car. Three of the injured were travelling in the car and two in the truck. They were rushed to a hospital by passers-by. The police said later, both parties reached a compromise due to which no case was registered.