Five injured in road accident in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 2
Five persons were injured in a mishap when a truck rammed into a car on the airport road here on Saturday morning. The incident occurred near the LD Garden wedding resort. As per the police, the incident occurred when the occupants of the car stopped by the roadside. They were going to Ajnala. The police said the speeding truck that was coming from the rear side hit the car. Three of the injured were travelling in the car and two in the truck. They were rushed to a hospital by passers-by. The police said later, both parties reached a compromise due to which no case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...