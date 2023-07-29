Five LPU women boxers secure Asian Games berth

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 28

Spearheaded by Lovely Professional University’s (LPU’s) woman-boxer Lovlina Borgohain, India’s six-member women boxing team will exhibit its winning-fury of fists at the Asian Games 2023. LPU’s Lovlina is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist. Along with Lovlina, four more selected women boxers are from LPU.

The Asian Games will be organised in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Selected Indian women team includes Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Of these six women boxers, five are LPU students, except Nikhat Zareen, who is also commanding the squad for being two-time world champion. Both, Lovlina and Nikhat, have won their berths for the Hangzhou Games after making the finals of their respective categories at the World Boxing Championships 2023 held in New Delhi earlier this year.

The other members were selected after assessment by India’s new ‘High Performance Director’ Bernard Dunne and other members of the coaching team. Selection was made during a national camp held in Patiala.

Congratulating the selected woman boxers at the University, LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal invoked them to bring top medals for the honour of the country and the university. Mittal also reminded them of their counterparts at the university who have added to the existing glory at the campus by securing many Olympic and other coveted global medals.

