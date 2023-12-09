 Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

Visitors at a PITEX stall at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

Five countries have shown interest in expanding their business and investing capital in Punjab. Some countries are considering the border state as better option for them in the field of the IT. Some are showing interest in the field of producing cooking oil.

Industries can be established to promote the exchange of mustard oil and crude palm oil. The Indonesian trade representative has sought further correspondence with the Punjab Government in this regard. DPS Kharbanda, CEO, Invest Punjab

Fiji’s High Commissioner Nilesh Roneel Kumar, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador Ackap Askar Beshimov, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Uzbekistan’s Trade Economic Counsellor Khurshidbek Samiev and Indonesia’s Trade Attache Bona Kusuma visited the 17th PITEX being organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. DPS Kharbanda, CEO, Invest Punjab, held a meeting with them here today.

During the round table conference at PITEX VIP lounge, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador Ackap Askar Beshimov said at least 100 new industries were being set up in India by his country. Many of these industries would come up in Punjab. He said business matters would be taken forward in the fields of agriculture, forestry, fishing and mines.

Fiji’s High Commissioner Nilesh Roneel Kumar said the effect of better relations between India and his country could now be seen in Punjab also. He showed interest in doing business with Punjab in the fields of production and tourism.

Uzbekistan’s Trade Economic Counsellor Khurshidbek Samiev held talks with representatives of the Punjab Government regarding the future of natural gas and minerals industries.

Indonesia’s Trade Attache Bona Kusuma said in his country, companies of crude palm oil, electrical equipment and rubber products considered India as their biggest market. Due to high consumption of crude palm oil in Punjab, he gathered information about various formalities of the state government regarding setting up industry in this field.

DPS Kharbanda, CEO, Invest Punjab, said, “Many districts in Punjab produce mustard. Ludhiana has the highest number of mustard oil producing companies.”

He said, “Industries can be established to promote the exchange of mustard oil and crude palm oil. The Indonesian trade representative has sought further correspondence with the Punjab Government in this regard.”

Kharbanda said after the formation of the new government in Punjab, 3,893 investment proposals had been received so far. He said these proposals offered an investment of Rs 59, 318 crore which could generate 3.5 lakh jobs.

He said electricity tariff subsidy worth Rs 2,910 crore was disbursed among beneficiaries during the current financial year. Apart from this, incentive amount of Rs 100 crore was distributed among 132 units. A budget of Rs 3,258 crore had been arranged for providing subsidy for the year 2023-24, he added.

On the occasion, Naveen Seth, Deputy General Secretary, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The chamber has made an effort to bring the Punjab Government and foreign representatives on one platform so that industrial capital investment can be increased in the border state.”

RS Sachdeva, Chairman, PHDCCI, Punjab Chapter, said, “Through this round table conference, many countries are expected to invest in Punjab. Correspondence would be maintained with these countries by the state government.”


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

2
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

3
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

4
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

5
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
Madhya Pradesh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers’ widows

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Body of woman killed in UK arrives at airport

Murder suspect injured while trying to flee; booked

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Youth to spearhead growth: Shah

At 324, Delhi AQI still ‘very poor’

Over 70% rape victims in 18-30 age bracket, says govt report

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi acquitted in rail blockade case

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association