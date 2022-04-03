Five of robbers’ gang nabbed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

The city police, here, have arrested five members of a robbers’ gang from an abandoned property at the local Holy City locality on Friday night with weapons.

The arrested accused were planning to commit some crime in the area.

The gang members had been identified as Sera Singh, Rahul and Tehal Singh of Amritsar, Jaswant Singh of Bakipur and Gurpartap Singh of Kakka Kandiala village.

The police said the robbers were arrested by the police party, led by ASI Dilbag Singh, and recovered a sword, datar, an iron rod and a baseball bat.

A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused by the local city police.