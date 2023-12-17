Five robbers loot couple in Harike

Tarn Taran, December 16
An elderly couple was detained in a room of their house in Harike and robbed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The victim Jarnail Singh told the police that he and his wife were sleeping in a room of their house when they heard some noise. The couple woke up. Parkash Kaur, wife of Jarnail Singh, opened door of the house. The couple saw five armed masked robbers outside their house. The robbers barged into their house and detained them in a room at gun point. Jarnail said the suspects looted Rs 1 lakh in cash, two new mobile phones, expensive utensils, important record and other valuable articles from the house.
Before fleeing, robbers threatened couple to kill them in case they raised an alarm. The couple was living alone in the house. A case was registered against suspects and further probe initiated, the police said.
