Five smugglers arrested with heroin, drug proceeds

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 7

Day after the Amritsar rural police arrested three smugglers with opium and drug money, the Lopoke police have nabbed five traffickers with around 619 gm of heroin besides Rs 5.97 lakh of drug proceeds in five separate incidents.

Those arrested were identified as Karaj Sing of Sodia village and Sukhdev Singh of Sarangra village.

2 separate cases registered under NDPS Act The police seized 257-gm heroin and Rs 3.45 lakh of drug money from Karaj Singh and 50-gm heroin and Rs 1.20 lakh of alleged drug proceeds from Sukhdev Singh

The police nabbed Jagdeep Singh of Talwandi Saundha Singh, Harinder Singh of Teda Khurd and Labh Singh of Sarngra village and confiscated 252-gm, 5-gm and 55 gm of heroin from their possession. The police also seized Rs 1.32 lakh of drug money from Labh Singh

He said a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Angrej Singh was patrolling in Sodia village when they signalled a Fortuner (T0323HP4551C) to stop. However, on seeing the police team, the driver turned the SUV to a brick lane and fled away from the spot. He said the police team chased him and found vehicle stopped in front of a house. The police arrested the occupant while entering the house. He was identified as Karaj Singh. During search the police seized 257-gm heroin and drug money from him.

In another incident, a police team headed by SI Gopal Singh intercepted a youth who tried to run away after seeing the police party near Sarangra village. His search led to the seizure of 50-gm heroin and Rs 1.2 lakh of drug money.

Similarly, the police nabbed Jagdeep Singh of Talwandi Saundha Singh, Harinder Singh of Teda Khurd and Labh Singh of Sarngra village and confiscated 252-gm, 5-gm and 55 gm of heroin from their possession. The police also seized Rs 1.32 lakh of drug money from Labh Singh.

Two separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them at the Lopoke police station here, said DSP, while adding that further investigations were under progress.