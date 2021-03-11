Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

With a total of 72 Covid-19 positive cases reported in the month of May this year, the spread of the infection seems to have slightly increased in the district as compared to the previous two months — March and April.

The district health authorities reported five positive cases on Tuesday. Of these, two are new cases, while three are contacts of positive patients. The district has reported total 59,477 positive cases till date.

However, no deaths have been reported in the month of May. In April this year, the district reported only 20 positive cases. In March, the total number of cases remained 43. The district luckily has reported no deaths due to the disease since March 1.

However, a total of 1,682 persons have lost their lives to the disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Even as the number of cases has slightly increased in the current month, in the general public’s perception, the disease is no more dreadful, as it was perceived during the first two waves of the infections.

The district health officials said the immunisation for Covid-19 has helped in checking the spread of the disease. They said in most cases, where patients test positive, the need for hospitalisation is not felt. The district at present has a total of 10 active cases only.