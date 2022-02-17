Five-time MLA Soni promises development

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 16

Five-time MLA Om Parkash Soni is confident of victory for the sixth consecutive time. This is primarily the reason why none of his family members except his nephew and councillor Vikas Soni are out to canvass for the Assembly elections.

Soni addresses minimum 10 public meetings each day. His day starts early, with a large number of party workers and supporters thronging his home. Getting feedback and assigning duties to them is his early morning task.

Contesting from Amritsar central constituency on the Congress ticket, he is pitted against Ram Chawla of the BJP, Ajay Gupta of the AAP, Dalvir Kaur of the BSP, Onkar Singh of the SAD (Amritsar) and Ramesh Chand of the Aas Punjab Party.

However, as per the common perception in the city, none of his opponents are in a position to pose any competition to him. When out in his gathering, he reminds people of the help rendered by him during the lockdown. “I switch on my phone at 9 am and turn it off at 10 pm. Anybody can call me,” he said addressing a gathering at Mehar Pura.

The first Mayor of the Municipal Corporation, Soni claimed he also helped people who live in constituencies formerly represented by him. “My constituency is my family and I have strong personal relations with people,” he said.

At Bharariwal, he lists his achievements and claims the area will be further developed. Soni was elevated to the post of the Deputy Chief Minister after the reshuffle in the government three months ago. In Godam Mohalla, he told people how he brought more projects when he became the Deputy Chief Minister. “The Congress will win the elections again, and the development will continue at a fast pace,” he tells people.

Soni visited Tapai Road, Rani Bazaar, Katra Bhaggian, Dharam Singh Market, Jalfa Gali, Rajpura, Kishan Kot, Godaam Mohalla, Islamabad, Chitta Katra, Gurbaksh Nagar and other areas on Wednesday.