Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

The Municipal Corporation’s Health Department raided a wholesale market of plastic in Katra Baghia and seized single-use plastic items in heavy quantity.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and his team also issued challans to five shopkeepers in the market after recovering a large number of single-use plastic items.

The seized plastic bags were put in five sacks and will be disposed of by the MC. Challans were issued to the violators on the spot.

Dr Kumar said earlier, they had raided several shops of wholesale sellers of plastic items. “The goods of shopkeepers of this market were seized. We have warned all shopkeepers to not sell single-use plastic items. Despite this, single-use plastic is still being sold in the market,” he said.

The Municipal Health Officer said if single-use plastic items are found being used again in the next checking drive, legal action would be taken against these shopkeepers.

Notably, though the state government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic items on July 1, it is not being implemented in market. Plastic carry bags can be easily found in shops and markets. The MC has been conducting raids and issuing challans but more strictness is needed to curb the use of plastic.