Five traffickers held with 5 kg of heroin

Amritsar, August 16

The Amritsar rural police have seized 5-kg heroin and arrested five alleged drug traffickers during 10-day long operation. Those arrested were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Jashandeep Singh of Sarai Amanat Khan, Harjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda.

According to the police, five weapons which were dropped by a drone in Manjh border village in the Lopoke area recently also belonged to this racket.

The Amritsar rural SSP said the heroin was smuggled into the Indian territory near border village Neshta on July 28. He said Sukhdev Singh’s brother Baldev Singh was already in jail for drug peddling. Several cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against him.

Investigations carried out so far revealed that Sukhdev and Jashandeep have been in close contact with Pakistan-based smugglers for the past couple of years.

“They were involved in smuggling contraband, arms and ammunition from across the border fence with the help of drones. The police are probing into all sorties made during the period on their directions,” said the SSP.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of remaining three suspects Harjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh, who used to work as courier for them. They were paid according to the drug consignment supplied. They were active in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“All their contacts in these states have been identified and efforts are on to nab them,” he said. He said more recoveries were likely to be made during further course of investigations.