Flagpole sans Tricolour at rest house in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 11

Though the government is encouraging people to unfurl the National Flag on their premises in view of Independence Day celebrations, a 105 feet high pole installed in front of Phagwara rest house can be seen without the National Flag the whole year except for two occasions like the Republic Day and Independence Day. Moreover, the National Flag has not been hoisted either by officials or ruling party leaders for the last few years. Officials of the civil administration and ruling party leaders celebrate these two occasions in official functions being organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Phagwara.

It was reliably learnt that more than 47 National Flags have either been damaged or blown away in the past few years. The flag was hoisted and installed on August 5, 2015 by former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi along with the present Union Minister of State Som Parkash. A sum of Rs 13 lakh was spent on the project for installing the flag. Former Mayor Arun Khosla, while talking to the media, said here today that if the National Flag can be hoisted properly at LPU and other institutions, then it can be done at other places too and the Phagwara Municipal Corporation could arrange a stable flag made of good quality cloth.

When contacted, SDM Jai Inder Singh said he would look into the issue. The SDM assured of making adequate arrangements to install a stable flag prepared with good quality cloth.

