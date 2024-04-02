FLO Amritsar awarded for tie-up with local government

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

The Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO has been recognised with an award for best collaboration with local government at a convention in Delhi.

The Amritsar chapter of FLO collaborated with the BSF, Start-Up Punjab and the district administration in 2023-24 to launch several community-based initiatives.

Himani Arora, who served as the chairperson of FICCI FLO Amritsar for the term 2023-24, received the award at an event in Delhi. Apart from continuing with their schemes including SkillWings and Ujjagar Project, FLO also partnered with GJCEI (Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation) and Start-Up Punjab, advocating entrepreneurship and innovation through Shepreneur Initiative.

The Amritsar FLO chapter conducted meetings with the Department of Industries and Commerce, to discuss the Prime Minister’s employment generation programme, paving the way for collaborative strategies to nurture economic growth and entrepreneurship in the region.

Engaging with MSME directors under the RAMP (Raising And Accelerating MSME Productivity) programme of the Government of India, it also signed a five year-MoU with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). FLO collaborated with the district administration to launch its startup, ‘Desi Mel’, in the heart of village Mattewal. It introduced three organic products – two varieties of organic honey, bee pollen and jaggery. The chapter also set up gender-inclusive counselling cell, ‘Khushion Ka Bagh’, which is under construction in collaboration with Punjab Police.

Additionally, they have been running the ‘Doctor on Wheels’ initiative, organising health check-up camps at strategic locations. FICCI FLO also actively participated in ‘Punjab Kaleidoscope’, an initiative combating the drug menace that engaged 3,000 students from various schools in vibrant wall paintings and muralsunder the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’. FLO joined hands with the Border Security Force Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) to set up and inaugurate the Border Souvenir Shop.

